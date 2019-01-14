Bright, brisk Monday morning in Ottawa-Gatineau

It'll be a cold and sunny Monday morning in Ottawa-Gatineau, with clouds showing up later in the day.

Today's high is – 9 C, according to Environment Canada, but the winds will make it feel as cold as – 28 before noon.

Cloudy skies will gradually take over, with a decent chance of flurries by Monday evening.

The overnight low dips down to around – 15 C, but without much wind chill for a change.

Flurries are also a possibility on Tuesday, with the daytime high hovering around – 6 C

