Bright, brisk Monday morning in Ottawa-Gatineau

Weather
It'll be sunny and cold this morning, with clouds sauntering along later in the day.
It'll be a cold and sunny Monday morning in Ottawa-Gatineau, with clouds showing up later in the day.
Today's high is – 9 C, according to Environment Canada, but the winds will make it feel as cold as – 28 before noon.
Cloudy skies will gradually take over, with a decent chance of flurries by Monday evening.
The overnight low dips down to around – 15 C, but without much wind chill for a change.
Flurries are also a possibility on Tuesday, with the daytime high hovering around – 6 C
