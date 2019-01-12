Cold continues through the weekend

A bright but chilly weekend is in store.



The wind won't be quite the problem it has been over the last few days, and there are no storms to contend with.

High temperatures will climb to the –12 C, a normal high is – 6 C. Lows overnight will be close to – 22 and the normal lows for this time of year are –16 C.

T​emperatures will rebound for the start of the workweek.

The cold snap also means the Rideau Canal skateway has reopened.

