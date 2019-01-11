The sun comes out Friday, but don't expect warm weather

Frostbite is a definite risk today given the extreme cold.

It won't be as windy in Ottawa-Gatineau as it was on Thursday, but any breeze will be bone-chilling.

The wind made it feel like -33 at 5 a.m., which is why Ottawa Public Health issued a frostbite advisory for the city yesterday.

It will stay below that frostbite advisory threshold of -25 until late morning, then dip back down again this evening.

The air temperature will top out at -13 C today and bottom out at -22 C tonight.

On the positive side, we'll get abundant sunshine, and as we move through the weekend the wind will become slightly less brutal.

Tomorrow afternoon for example, it will make it feel like -15.

The cold snap also means the Rideau Canal skateway has reopened.

The deep freeze should relent by next week.

