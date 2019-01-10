Get ready for a cold Thursday

A cold wind is blowing, and it will get colder by the minute on Thursday.

Arctic air is flooding into the region, and wind chills will be in the – 20's by nightfall.

Frostbite will become a serious concern as we head into a cold snap that will last right through the weekend.

The good news is that any flurries will taper off today and by Friday, sunshine will dominate the skies.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.