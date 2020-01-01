Overcast skies, possible flurries in store for eastern Ontario on New Year's day

After days of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow, Ottawans are bringing in the new year with some moderately better weather.

According to Environment Canada, skies over the nation's capital on New Year's Day will mainly cloudy. Although residents could see flurries this morning, the federal agency said the chance is low, sitting at only 30 per cent. A western wind will blow gusts between 20 to 40 kilometres an hour, however.

Similar weather in Kingston

The high today will be 1 C with the wind chill making it feel like –9. The skies will remain cloudy this evening. The low will be –4 C with the windchill making it feel like –9.

In Kingston, the chance for flurries this morning sits at 40 per cent. The high will be 1 C, with the windchill making it feel like –7. Residents of Kingston will feel that same western wind and see the same mainly cloudy sky as Ottawa.

The low this evening will be –3 C, with the wind chill making it feel like –9.

Flurries likely in Maniwaki

Maniwaki will see a much higher chance of precipitation, with residents having a 60 per cent chance of seeing some flurries. The high will be 0 C, with the wind chill bringing that down to –7.

The sky will remain cloudy as that 60 per cent chance of flurries remains in effect.

The low is –4 C, with the wind chill bringing that down to –8.

In Pembroke, the chance for flurries sits at 30 per cent. The high will be 1 C but with the wind chill feel like –12 this morning and –6 this afternoon. The skies will be overcast and a western wind will be blowing.

The low this evening will be –4 C, with the wind chill making it feel like –9.