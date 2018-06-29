Skip to Main Content
The heat wave begins now
Friday is the first in a long streak of some very, very hot summer days.

Anywhere you can find to cool off will be good over the next few days. (CBC)

You can expect a high of 31 C that will feel more like 35 with the humidex — and so far it's set to be the coolest day of the next seven.

(The average high for this time of year is 26 C.). 

On Saturday, Environment Canada predicts the mercury will climb to 33 C and then 36 C on Sunday for Canada Day festivities.

The humidex on those days could make it feel more like the low 40s. 

No relief is coming after the long weekend, either. The agency has issued a special weather statement already for the weekend and heat warnings are likely coming. 

