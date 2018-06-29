The heat wave begins on Friday

Friday's weather is the start of some very hot summer days.

You can expect a high of 32 C, that will feel like 35 with the humidex.

The average high for this time of year is 26 C.

Despite the above average temperature, Friday is currently forecast to be the coolest day in a while.

On Saturday Environment Canada predicts the mercury will climb to 33 C and then 36 C on Sunday for Canada Day festivities. The humidex on those days could make it feel like something in the low 40s.

The agency has issued a special weather statement already for the weekend and heat warnings are likely coming.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.