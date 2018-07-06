Skip to Main Content
The heat is off: Friday will finally see the region cool down
Weather

The heat is off: Friday will finally see the region cool down

Today will be refreshing, breezy, cooler, and, most importantly, without all of that nasty humidity.

You can stop sweating it out, the heat wave ends today

CBC News ·
It will still be a pleasant day to get outside, but the heat wave will be over. (CBC)

The heatwave is finally over.

Today will be refreshing, breezy, cooler, and, most importantly, without all of that nasty humidity.

Look for sun giving way to a mix of sun and cloud, and a high near 23 C.

The weekend will be bright, comfortably cool at night, and pleasantly warm in the afternoon.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us