Weather
The heat is off: Friday will finally see the region cool down
Today will be refreshing, breezy, cooler, and, most importantly, without all of that nasty humidity.
You can stop sweating it out, the heat wave ends today
The heatwave is finally over.
Look for sun giving way to a mix of sun and cloud, and a high near 23 C.
The weekend will be bright, comfortably cool at night, and pleasantly warm in the afternoon.
