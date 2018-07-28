Weather
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but we may not be out of the storm yet
Saturday will be sunny throughout the morning, but hold onto your hats because more wind and rain could come in the afternoon.
Get out and enjoy the sun while you can
Saturday will be sunny throughout the morning, but enjoy the pleasant weather while you can — it will cloud over in the afternoon
There is a small chance we could see some rain, as well as a thunderstorm.
The high will be a mild 24 C, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 27.
Sunday looks like it will bring more of the same.
