Weather
Saturday will be mostly sunny with some cloudy patches
Temperatures should be cooler in the morning, but will heat up as the day goes on.
Enjoy the sun, chances are we will see rain on Sunday
Temperatures should be cooler in the morning, but will heat up as the day goes on.
It will be sunny mostly with some cloudy patches.
We will reach a high of 31 C in the late afternoon, with humidity making it feel more like 35
Temperatures will drop below 20 C overnight.
There is a good chance we are in store for some rain on Sunday.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.