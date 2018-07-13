Weather
Sunny, cloudy, then chance of rain Friday
Friday's weather will include a mix of sun and clouds, as well as a chance of rain overnight.
The high will be near 30 C
Looking for rain?
We actually may see some rain overnight into early Saturday. Keep your fingers crossed because we desperately need it.
In the meantime, look for a mix of sun and clouds and then more cloudy periods by late afternoon.
The high will be near 30 C with a southerly breeze over 20 km/h by the evening.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.