Sunny, cloudy, then chance of rain Friday
Friday's weather will include a mix of sun and clouds, as well as a chance of rain overnight.

The high will be near 30 C

CBC News ·
The high on Friday will be near 30 C with a southerly breeze over 20 km/h by the evening. (Ian Black/CBC)

Looking for rain? 

We actually may see some rain overnight into early Saturday. Keep your fingers crossed because we desperately need it.

In the meantime, look for a mix of sun and clouds and then more cloudy periods by late afternoon. 

The high will be near 30 C with a southerly breeze over 20 km/h by the evening. 

