Sunny weekend comes with chilly temperatures
It's a bright start to a sunny weekend — but remember to bundle up if you're headed outside.
Expect a high of –8 C on both Saturday and Sunday
Both Saturday and Sunday come with a high of –8 C, but today's windchill is one to watch out for. It'll make it feel like –24 in the morning and –14 in the afternoon.
While the wind will be blowing around 20 km/h in the morning, it'll taper off as the day goes on.
If you're heading out to any evening Winterlude events, dress for a low of –18 C with a windchill of –22.
We may see a few flurries on Sunday — Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance.
