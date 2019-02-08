Skip to Main Content
Temperatures will fall today as wind picks up
Weather

Temperatures will fall today as wind picks up

Wind and falling temperatures highlight your Friday weather.

Dress warmly as the afternoon commute is likely to be a cold one

CBC News
Prepare for a chilly, windy Friday with gusts up to 70 km/h. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Wind and falling temperatures highlight your Friday weather. 

Dress with the understanding that it will be considerably colder on your afternoon commute, and 40 km/h winds — with gusts up to 70 km/h — won't help.

The temperature is expected to drop from –1 C to –5 C in the afternoon. 

There's also a 30 per cent chance of midday flurries. 

The weekend looks bright but chilly, with a high of –9 C. 

The wind will still be with us Saturday, adding to the chill, and temperatures will be cooler than normal.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

