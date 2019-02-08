Weather
Temperatures will fall today as wind picks up
Dress warmly as the afternoon commute is likely to be a cold one
Wind and falling temperatures highlight your Friday weather.
Dress with the understanding that it will be considerably colder on your afternoon commute, and 40 km/h winds — with gusts up to 70 km/h — won't help.
The temperature is expected to drop from –1 C to –5 C in the afternoon.
There's also a 30 per cent chance of midday flurries.
The weekend looks bright but chilly, with a high of –9 C.
The wind will still be with us Saturday, adding to the chill, and temperatures will be cooler than normal.
