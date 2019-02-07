Be prepared for another icy day in the capital

Looks like there will be some slippery spots once again this morning.

You can expect plenty of clouds today with some freezing drizzle around.

The high gets closer to the freezing point later in the day, but another batch of freezing rain moves in by evening.

All of that changes to rain early Friday, then the wind picks up and the temps plunge once again, setting us up for a bright, but brisk weekend.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.