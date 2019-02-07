Weather
Be prepared for another icy day in the capital
We are in for some more slippery spots today, coupled with another round of freezing rain this evening.
Freezing rain will swing through again Thursday night
Looks like there will be some slippery spots once again this morning.
You can expect plenty of clouds today with some freezing drizzle around.
The high gets closer to the freezing point later in the day, but another batch of freezing rain moves in by evening.
All of that changes to rain early Friday, then the wind picks up and the temps plunge once again, setting us up for a bright, but brisk weekend.
