Today there's ice on the ground and falling from the sky

An icy start to the day in spots today because all of yesterday's puddles have frozen over.

Then more ice enters the picture in the form of ice pellets, which will mix with snow that should start falling around noon and last the rest of the day.

The exception is in Renfrew County and the Pontiac, where no ice pellets are forecasted — though there still could be some freezing drizzle.

The high touches –9 C, which is just below average, but an easterly wind gusting over 20 km/h by afternoon will make it feel a bit more chilly.

As we get into Thursday, we can expect a wintry mix of ice pellets or freezing drizzle, but it will turn milder again and eventually wind up as rain by Thursday night.

It looks like a sunny weekend with temperatures around where they should be for mid February.

