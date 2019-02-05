Weather
Tuesday's weather will be up and down
There will be a lot of puddles on the ground to start the day, but they will be ice by the end.
It will become increasingly chilly as the day goes on
Hang on to your hats, because we are in for a real weather ride.
It's mild with lots of puddles now, but be warned, the wind will pick up as the day unfolds.
While skies begin to clear, the temperatures will fall, and everything that is water now will start to freeze up.
Temperatures will free fall to –15 C by early Wednesday.
Another storm, with perhaps more freezing rain, may hit Thursday.
