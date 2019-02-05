Tuesday's weather will be up and down

Hang on to your hats, because we are in for a real weather ride.

It's mild with lots of puddles now, but be warned, the wind will pick up as the day unfolds.

It will become increasingly chilly as the day goes on.

While skies begin to clear, the temperatures will fall, and everything that is water now will start to freeze up.

Temperatures will free fall to –15 C by early Wednesday.

Another storm, with perhaps more freezing rain, may hit Thursday.

