It'll be a slippery start to the work week

You'll need good balance — and maybe some ice cleats — to get through today.

Most of the region —specifically, areas near the Ottawa River — is under a freezing rain warning, with either freezing rain or drizzle expected all day,

The Brockville area is under a freezing drizzle advisory, but that ice is expected to stop pitter-pattering down this morning.

The Kingston area should get drizzle of the non-freezing variety.

It will be warmer than we've been used to, with the current high sitting on the positive side of the ledger at a balmy 1 C in Orrawa.

The temperature is rising to a practically tropical 4 C by Tuesday morning before dropping back down that night.

