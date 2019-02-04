Weather
It'll be a slippery start to the work week
You'll need good balance — and maybe some ice cleats — to get through today.
Most of the region is under freezing rain warnings
Most of the region —specifically, areas near the Ottawa River — is under a freezing rain warning, with either freezing rain or drizzle expected all day,
The Brockville area is under a freezing drizzle advisory, but that ice is expected to stop pitter-pattering down this morning.
The Kingston area should get drizzle of the non-freezing variety.
It will be warmer than we've been used to, with the current high sitting on the positive side of the ledger at a balmy 1 C in Orrawa.
The temperature is rising to a practically tropical 4 C by Tuesday morning before dropping back down that night.
