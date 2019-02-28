Weather
Finally, a little warmth
It's going to get warmer on Thursday, and Friday and Saturday are looking pretty good, too.
Some bright, warmer days ahead to end the week
We can look forward to a few warmer days ahead.
It was still quite cold Thursday morning — around –19 C with a wind chill of –27 — but the high will eventually reach about –4 C under mainly sunny skies with a wind chill of only –6.
After the cold spell we've had, that's nice.
And it looks to be even milder Friday, with a forecasted high of plus 1 C (in the morning, though, it will feel more like –15).
Clouds will roll in Saturday with a 70 per cent chance of snow — about three centimetres — with a high near –4 C. Sunday should bring mixed skies with a high of –5 C.
