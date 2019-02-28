Finally, a little warmth

We can look forward to a few warmer days ahead.

It was still quite cold Thursday morning — around –19 C with a wind chill of –27 — but the high will eventually reach about –4 C under mainly sunny skies with a wind chill of only –6.

After the cold spell we've had, that's nice.

And it looks to be even milder Friday, with a forecasted high of plus 1 C (in the morning, though, it will feel more like –15).

Clouds will roll in Saturday with a 70 per cent chance of snow — about three centimetres — with a high near –4 C. Sunday should bring mixed skies with a high of –5 C.

