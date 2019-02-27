Wednesday will be another cold one

It will be another abnormally cold start to the day, but this cold could help keep some snow away.

Toronto has a snowfall warning, with 15 centimetres expected, and Kingston could see over five centimetres, but we will be on the northern edge of the storm.

There is just a chance of some light snow late today.

Otherwise look for skies to cloud over this morning with a much less windy high of –11 C.

Temperatures start to warm up Thursday and through the weekend.

