Weather
Wednesday will be another cold one
The good news is today's cold snap is keeping a winter storm away
Look for skies to cloud over this morning with a much less windy high of –11 C.
It will be another abnormally cold start to the day, but this cold could help keep some snow away.
Toronto has a snowfall warning, with 15 centimetres expected, and Kingston could see over five centimetres, but we will be on the northern edge of the storm.
There is just a chance of some light snow late today.
Temperatures start to warm up Thursday and through the weekend.
