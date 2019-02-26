Today's wind chill sets its co-ordinates to –30

The calendar says it's the end of February, but it feels more like January.

Dress appropriately and don't be fooled by the sunshine that we will see in the region today.

High temperatures will only hit –12 C, which is way below the normal high of –2 C for this time of year.

The wind chill will make it feel close to –30 when the sun isn't up, which means a frostbite advisory.

It will feel close to –20 this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a tiny bit warmer with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

The good news is that moderating temps arrive Thursday and March seems to start off pretty pleasantly this weekend, as it looks now.

