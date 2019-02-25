Flurries, high winds, and plunging temperatures … what's not to like?

OK, unless you're a complete masochist, there's not much to look forward to today, weather-wise.

Environment Canada is predicting about two centimetres of snowfall, with winds gusting as high as 70 kilometres an hour.

There's a wind warning for the Kingston, Belleville and Prince Edward County areas this morning with gusts up to 90 km/h, maybe stronger along the lake.

Blowing snow advisories, "issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours," cover the rest of the region.

The temperature should fall all the way to –10 C by the afternoon and the blustery conditions will make things feel much colder.

The wind will gradually die down this evening and the clouds should disappear, at least.

Tonight's wind chill will be around the frostbite advisory threshold of –25.

Tuesday should be sunny, albeit just as cold as today.

