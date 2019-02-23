Weather
Saturday wins nicest weather for weekend
Saturday definitely gets the nod as the nicer of the two weekend days. So if you have anything to do outside, now is your chance.
Some possible snow on the way late Saturday evening
The high should get just above 0 C, with light and variable winds.
But if you are going out late tonight you may run into some snow.
That could change to ice pellets and freezing rain early Sunday, before changing over to plain rain as temperatures get above freezing.
Late Sunday, the wind really picks up — gusts over 60 km/h — and the showers change back to snow.
