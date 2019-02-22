Enjoy this short intermission between slush baths

We've earned it and we deserve it.

Friday starts a nice break from the seemingly never-ending parade of winter storms and cold.

Temperatures will be a bit above normal today and Saturday in Ottawa, with highs of 0 and 2 C respectively — a few degrees warmer in the Kingston area.

With any luck at all there will be lots of sunshine to enjoy.

Try to get outside and soak it all up, the next round of wintry precipitation arrives Saturday night.

There will be a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain on Sunday in the Ottawa area, with strong winds on Sunday night as it changes back to snow.

There are special weather statements covering areas surrounding Gatineau on the Quebec side of the river warning of freezing rain Saturday night and Sunday morning.

You can skip the freezing rain in Kingston, the forecast is for either snow or rain, none of that in-between stuff.

Next week will be cold again.

