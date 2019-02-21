Weather
Thursday will start with some snow and freezing rain
Expect to have between five and 10 centimetres of snow on the road this morning
Weekend looks a lot better
Snow overnight will mean a slow commute Thursday morning.
Look for cloudy skies, with the wind picking up later this morning out of the west gusting close to 50 km/h.
We may briefly get above zero, especially south of the city.
A fine stretch of weather moves in for Friday and Saturday with some sun and mild conditions.
But it turns messy Sunday with a snow to rain set up.
