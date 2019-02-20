Weather
Wednesday kicks off with cold, ends with snow
Snow will starting falling Wednesday evening after another crisp morning.
Snow could turn to ice pellets overnight
Change is on the way and it starts on Wednesday.
There will be no weather worries to start the day, other than it's another frosty cold morning.
The high should reach –5 C with increasing clouds and the wind will pick up as the day moves along.
By 9 p.m. the snow will start — changing to ice pellets overnight, you can expect to see between five and 10 centimetres.
There is also the risk of freezing rain on Thursday too. Environment Canada has already issued a special weather statement warning it could be icy on Thursday.
