Saturday comes with some snow
The cold snap appears largely over and we will see above zero temperatures early next week.

Expect about 5 centimetres to fall before noon today

CBC News ·
You can expect to wake up Saturday to some snow falling. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The winter of our discontent continues the switch between cold and snow this weekend.

On Saturday, we start with snow, Environment Canada is predicting we will see five centimetres before noon.

There will also be a brisk wind most of the day, so while it will warm up –7 C, it will feel like –25.

Sunday the potential rises to –5 C. It will be cloudy most of the day and there is a risk of flurries.

Monday starts with temperatures above zero and some rain.

