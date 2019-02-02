Saturday comes with some snow
Expect about 5 centimetres to fall before noon today
The winter of our discontent continues the switch between cold and snow this weekend.
On Saturday, we start with snow, Environment Canada is predicting we will see five centimetres before noon.
There will also be a brisk wind most of the day, so while it will warm up –7 C, it will feel like –25.
Sunday the potential rises to –5 C. It will be cloudy most of the day and there is a risk of flurries.
Monday starts with temperatures above zero and some rain.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
It's the snowiest January ever—officially*.<br><br>How are you dealing with all this snow? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a><br>*As recorded at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> airport:<a href="https://t.co/7utKHN79mz">https://t.co/7utKHN79mz</a>—@CBCOttawa
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.