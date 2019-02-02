Saturday comes with some snow

The winter of our discontent continues the switch between cold and snow this weekend.

On Saturday, we start with snow, Environment Canada is predicting we will see five centimetres before noon.

There will also be a brisk wind most of the day, so while it will warm up –7 C, it will feel like –25.

Sunday the potential rises to –5 C. It will be cloudy most of the day and there is a risk of flurries.

Monday starts with temperatures above zero and some rain.

