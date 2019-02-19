Another sunny, cold day on tap

Another bright but chilly day on tap, before the weather changes late tomorrow.

Look for plenty of sunshine, but the thermometer will be challenged.

A normal high would be around –3 or –4 C. But today we only make it to around –9 C and a breeze out of the west will add to the chill.

Things start to turn messy late Wednesday, with some snow and perhaps a wintry mix into early Thursday.

