Weather
Another sunny, cold day on tap
Look for plenty of sunshine, but the thermometer will be challenged.
High of –9 C is below normal for this time of year
Another bright but chilly day on tap, before the weather changes late tomorrow.
A normal high would be around –3 or –4 C. But today we only make it to around –9 C and a breeze out of the west will add to the chill.
Things start to turn messy late Wednesday, with some snow and perhaps a wintry mix into early Thursday.
