It should be a sunny, pleasant Family Day — eventually

It's shaping up to be an impeccable Family Day in Ottawa — at least, once we get through this morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting morning cloud cover and a 30 per cent chance of a few flurries early in the day.

However, that should give way to clear skies by the afternoon. And when you add in a daytime high of –8 C, it's an ideal conclusion to the 2019 Winterlude festival.

Skies will remain clear overnight, with the temperature plunging to –22 C. Watch out for frostbite.

Tuesday will see more sunshine and a daytime high around –6 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.