Skip to Main Content
It should be a sunny, pleasant Family Day — eventually
Weather

It should be a sunny, pleasant Family Day — eventually

Environment Canada is forecasting morning cloud cover and a chance of a few flurries, but by the afternoon, it'll be nice and clear.

Morning cloud cover will give way clear skies this afternoon

CBC News ·
We should get some afternoon sunshine on Family Day, creating ideal conditions for the final day of Winterlude. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

It's shaping up to be an impeccable Family Day in Ottawa — at least, once we get through this morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting morning cloud cover and a 30 per cent chance of a few flurries early in the day.

However, that should give way to clear skies by the afternoon. And when you add in a daytime high of –8 C, it's an ideal conclusion to the 2019 Winterlude festival.

Skies will remain clear overnight, with the temperature plunging to –22 C. Watch out for frostbite.

Tuesday will see more sunshine and a daytime high around –6 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us