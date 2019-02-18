Weather
It should be a sunny, pleasant Family Day — eventually
Environment Canada is forecasting morning cloud cover and a chance of a few flurries, but by the afternoon, it'll be nice and clear.
Morning cloud cover will give way clear skies this afternoon
It's shaping up to be an impeccable Family Day in Ottawa — at least, once we get through this morning.
Environment Canada is forecasting morning cloud cover and a 30 per cent chance of a few flurries early in the day.
However, that should give way to clear skies by the afternoon. And when you add in a daytime high of –8 C, it's an ideal conclusion to the 2019 Winterlude festival.
Skies will remain clear overnight, with the temperature plunging to –22 C. Watch out for frostbite.
Tuesday will see more sunshine and a daytime high around –6 C.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.