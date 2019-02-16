Long weekend forecast promises no snow

There's no snow in the forecast for the long weekend.

It's a great chance to get outside and enjoy the last weekend of Winterlude.

Look for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high near – 5 C, but a west wind gusting over 20 km/h will make it feel cooler.

It's a similar story Sunday, although a bit cooler, with a high near –8 C.

Same deal on holiday Monday too, albeit with mostly cloudy skies.

