Expect both snow and rain Friday

Give yourself extra time this morning, because there will be some snow in the area.

At likely just around four centimetres, it will be light compared to what we have seen, but enough to slow down the commute.

That snow will end as a shower near midday, as above zero temperatures develop on the heels of some southwest winds that could gust near 50 km/h.

We should reach a high of 3 C.

After Friday, however we are setting ourselves up for an extended run of storm-free weather.

We should have clear skies through the weekend, and into the first half of next week.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.