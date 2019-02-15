Weather
Expect both snow and rain Friday
Give yourself extra time this morning, because there will be some snow in the area.
Temperatures will get into positive numbers this afternoon
Give yourself extra time this morning, because there will be some snow in the area.
At likely just around four centimetres, it will be light compared to what we have seen, but enough to slow down the commute.
That snow will end as a shower near midday, as above zero temperatures develop on the heels of some southwest winds that could gust near 50 km/h.
We should reach a high of 3 C.
After Friday, however we are setting ourselves up for an extended run of storm-free weather.
We should have clear skies through the weekend, and into the first half of next week.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.