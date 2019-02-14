Thursday comes with a little bit of sun
Mother Nature's Valentine to Ottawa is a day with sun
With the storm behind us, Ottawa is getting a Valentine from Mother Nature today.
You can expect a warm up and even a little sunshine on Thursday.
The day will start out under cloudy skies and with a strong wind it will feel like - 17.
But, according to Environment Canada it will clear late in the morning and temperatures will rise to - 4 C.
In the evening the cloud will return and we could see some snow, but it is forecast at two centimetres significantly less than the 30 centimetres we received between Tuesday and Wednesday.
With the improved weather schools are reopening and life should return to normal.
Friday looks a little messy with a possibility of snow and rain falling that should make for some big puddles.
