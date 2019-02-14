Skip to Main Content
Thursday comes with a little bit of sun
Weather

Thursday comes with a little bit of sun

You can expect a warm up and even a little sunshine on Thursday.

Mother Nature's Valentine to Ottawa is a day with sun

CBC News ·
The skies will be clear for at least part of Thursday and you should be able to dig out. (Ian Black/CBC)

With the storm behind us, Ottawa is getting a Valentine from Mother Nature today.

You can expect a warm up and even a little sunshine on Thursday.

The day will start out under cloudy skies and with a strong wind it will feel like - 17.  

But, according to Environment Canada it will clear late in the morning and temperatures will rise to - 4 C.

In the evening the cloud will return and we could see some snow, but it is forecast at two centimetres significantly less than the 30 centimetres we received between Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the improved weather schools are reopening and life should return to normal.

Friday looks a little messy with a possibility of snow and rain falling that should make for some big puddles.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us