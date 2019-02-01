Skip to Main Content
Still quite cold Friday, but this weekend warms up
Weather

Still quite cold Friday, but this weekend warms up

The weekend will bring us to above seasonal temperatures

Expect a high of –12 C today, with the wind chill making it feel like -20, so bundle up

CBC News ·
Friday will be another chilly day, but the cold snap is ending. (Canadian Press)

The bad news: it's still cold Friday with a bit of a bone-chilling breeze.

The good news: it's becoming marginally less harsh, and this weekend will be much warmer. 

Friday will be sunny and the high will climb to –11 C, but with west winds blowing at 20 km/h, it'll feel more like –20. That means there's a risk of frostbite, so stay bundled up.

Overnight the low dips down to –18 C with a wind chill near –25, and periods of light snow are expected.

Temperatures will be closer to normal over the weekend, and above normal for much of next week.

The trade-off is more active weather — there's a chance of snow Saturday and Sunday, and flurries, freezing rain and possibly even some showers next week.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

