Still quite cold Friday, but this weekend warms up
Expect a high of –12 C today, with the wind chill making it feel like -20, so bundle up
The bad news: it's still cold Friday with a bit of a bone-chilling breeze.
The good news: it's becoming marginally less harsh, and this weekend will be much warmer.
Friday will be sunny and the high will climb to –11 C, but with west winds blowing at 20 km/h, it'll feel more like –20. That means there's a risk of frostbite, so stay bundled up.
Overnight the low dips down to –18 C with a wind chill near –25, and periods of light snow are expected.
Temperatures will be closer to normal over the weekend, and above normal for much of next week.
The trade-off is more active weather — there's a chance of snow Saturday and Sunday, and flurries, freezing rain and possibly even some showers next week.
It's the snowiest January ever—officially*.<br><br>How are you dealing with all this snow? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a><br>*As recorded at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> airport:<a href="https://t.co/7utKHN79mz">https://t.co/7utKHN79mz</a>—@CBCOttawa
