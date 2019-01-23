That thing you were planning to attend tonight? It's probably cancelled

Wednesday's messy weather has prompted a host of cancelled events across Ottawa.

Environment Canada expects between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow to fall before it changes to freezing rain Wednesday evening.

As a result, organizers are calling off several events to spare people from having to venture out on icy roads.

Here's a list so far:

Heading into Thursday, keep an eye out for more school bus cancellations.

And remember, there's another overnight parking ban to allow plows to dig us out of this mess.