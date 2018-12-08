Another cold day on Saturday with cloudy skies

It's another cold start in the capital and a cold day ahead.

The difference Saturday is that we trade in the sunshine for mostly cloudy skies with some flurries.

The wind won't be as strong either, but the high will struggle to get out of the minus double digits.

Sunday, after a chilly start, temperatures should moderate to near the freezing point.

Unfortunately, cold air returns Monday and Tuesday, but it will come with some sunshine.

