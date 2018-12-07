Weather
Friday will be a cold one
Brace yourselves Friday is going to be much colder than we are used to.
Bundle up before you head outside today
Despite some sunshine, temperatures will likely not make it out of the minus double digits, and wind chill readings will be around minus 20.
Dress appropriately, because it will be unpleasant outside.
Another cold night is in store, with some flurries possible Saturday. You can expect temperatures to moderate Sunday.
