Thursday follows the flurries and wind chill template

Flurries are in the forecast at times today, but there is nothing surprising about that around here lately.

The temperatures will be seasonal, getting up to near 0 C, without much wind until this afternoon.

You should feel some of that wind chill earlier in the morning and when the sun is ducking out for the night.

Change is coming for Friday as the mercury plummets.

It will be bright but much colder and blustery, with a high temperature of only –8 C.

Friday and Saturday's overnight lows are -18 C and -16 C.

