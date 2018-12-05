Wednesday will be a bit warmer and less windy

After a chilly start to your Wednesday, temperatures will sneak up a bit closer to seasonal levels today.

It won't be as windy as yesterday either, so the high of –2 C won't have as much of a wind chill to go with it.

Hope for some sunny breaks to add to the relatively quiet day.

Tonight's low is -6 C.

Flurries will be in the area by Thursday, but no major accumulation is expected.

