Weather
Wednesday will be a bit warmer and less windy
After a chilly start to your Wednesday, temperatures will sneak up a bit today.
Expect a high of -2 C without the bitter wind
After a chilly start to your Wednesday, temperatures will sneak up a bit closer to seasonal levels today.
It won't be as windy as yesterday either, so the high of –2 C won't have as much of a wind chill to go with it.
Hope for some sunny breaks to add to the relatively quiet day.
Tonight's low is -6 C.
Flurries will be in the area by Thursday, but no major accumulation is expected.
