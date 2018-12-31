Winter storm rings in the new year

Different parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau area are expected to be blasted with either freezing rain, heavy snow or strong wind gusts starting this evening.

Freezing rain warnings

Most of the region is under a freezing rain warning, covering the Ottawa, Gatineau, Cornwall, Smiths Falls and Prescott-Russell areas.

Environment Canada says to expect the precipitation to start this evening, with either a brief period of snow to start or just a straight sheet of freezing rain all night long.

It should eventually change to rain Tuesday morning before stopping.

Snowfall warnings

Areas north and west of Ottawa-Gatineau aren't covered by a freezing rain warning, but have a snowfall warning instead.

Renfrew County may see a small amount of freezing rain, but Environment Canada is forecasting mostly snow starting this evening through the night.

It could get 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, while the Shawville and Maniwaki areas could get 15 to 25 cm.

Strong wind

The Picton and Wellington areas of Prince Edward County could experience southwesterly gusts of up to 90 km/h overnight.

Environment Canada says a wind warning might be issued later.

The area is expected to get 15 to 25 millimetres of rain tonight as well.

There's a gale warning in place for any Lake Ontario sailors tonight.

The rest of the forecast

Ottawa's high is -1 C today, with a wind chill making it feel slightly colder.

Its overnight low is 0 C, with a wind chill making it feel like -8 (and the freezing rain not exactly making it feel warm either).

Tuesday's temperature is expected to steadily drop from around -3 C in the morning to -10 C in the afternoon and -21 C overnight.

Wednesday looks sunny, but cold.

