Morning rain will give way to afternoon snow, frosty temperatures

It should be a rainy morning in Ottawa-Gatineau — and a potentially snowy afternoon.

Environment Canada says the rain should change to snow this morning as the temperature falls to around –1 C.

Those flurries should end Monday evening, but it'll be cold and windy overnight with the low hitting –9 C.

A wind chill making it feel like -16 will kick in and last through Tuesday.

Tomorrow's forecast calls for sunshine and a daytime high of around –5 C.

