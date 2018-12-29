Skip to Main Content
Flurries kick off Saturday, but sun may make appearance
Weather

The icy rain that hit the region Friday changes to flurries early Saturday.

Chance of flurries overnight Saturday and Sunday

CBC News ·
A chillier Saturday in store, but morning flurries could lead to some sun in the afternoon. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

However, the skies should start to clear enough by the afternoon for the sun to make an appearance.

That sun won't translate to warmth, with the temperature expected to drop to a low of – 10 C, and windchill making it feel more like –18. The wind is also expected to pick up, gusting to 50 km/h at times.

Sunday is expected to be slightly milder, with a mix of sun and cloud, a high of – 6 C and a chance of flurries overnight.

