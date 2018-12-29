Flurries kick off Saturday, but sun may make appearance

The icy rain that hit the region Friday changes to flurries early Saturday.

However, the skies should start to clear enough by the afternoon for the sun to make an appearance.

That sun won't translate to warmth, with the temperature expected to drop to a low of – 10 C, and windchill making it feel more like –18. The wind is also expected to pick up, gusting to 50 km/h at times.

Sunday is expected to be slightly milder, with a mix of sun and cloud, a high of – 6 C and a chance of flurries overnight.

