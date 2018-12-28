Freezing rain warning still in effect, warm weather on the way

Expect some freezing rain to slow down your morning commute.

Environment Canada's freezing rain warning remains in effect for the region Friday morning, with wind gusts of up to 50 km/h making it even more difficult to get around.

Things will get really warm by the afternoon, however, with a high of 7 C. That's positive, not negative.

As for Saturday, it will be cooler with the possibility of some flurries.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.