Flurries possible today, freezing rain later in the week

Flurries could arrive in the National Capital Region today, followed by freezing rain Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

Boxing Day in Ottawa will be mostly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of –5 C facing shoppers trying to get their hands on a deal.

The temperature drops to –11 C with a mix of sun and cloud Thursday, before warming up slightly in the evening. That's when freezing rain could hit the area, creating a slippery situation for anyone taking to the roads.

That freezing rain could last until Friday morning, or slightly longer in the Ottawa Valley. It should change to rain as the temperature becomes unseasonably warm, with Friday's high sitting at 8 C.

