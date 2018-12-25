It's a sunny and cold Christmas Day in Ottawa-Gatineau

It's a great day to test out any sleds or skis that showed up under the Christmas tree — but if you do, dress warm.

Environment Canada is forecasting that the high for Christmas Day in Ottawa-Gatineau will only hit –10 C. The wind could make it feel more like –22 in the morning.

It'll also be sunny, although clouds should roll in overnight. The low will drop to –15 C.

Boxing Day should bring mostly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The forecasted high currently sits at –5 C.

