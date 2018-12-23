Skip to Main Content
Clear skies for Sunday
If you're planning on travelling today the weather is on your side.

Mainly sunny with a few clouds

The sun will be out but it will be a bit chilly. (Sarah Penton/CBC)

It should be mainly sunny with a few clouds for Sunday but it will be a bit chilly.

The high will be –6 C but wind chill will make it feel like minus 12.

Christmas Eve will be quite a change from Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a good chance of flurries for most of the day.

But not to worry Santa is well prepared for the weather.

