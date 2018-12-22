Snow in the forecast Saturday

After Friday's constant rain, you can expect to wake up to some snow falling Saturday.

The snow will come with ice pellets and there is a risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Temperatures will fall to –4 C in the afternoon and there will be a strong and steady wind most of the day.

The snow, ice pellets or freezing rain will stop in the afternoon. And on Sunday the sun will emerge and you can expect a high of –6.

There don't appear to be any weather issues on the way for Dec. 24, 25 or 26.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.