With freezing rain and possible flooding, Friday won't be pretty

Friday might be the first day of winter, but it's rain rather than snow that will be causing one heck of a mess.

Several hours of freezing rain are ending, followed by a lot of regular rain.

It isn't a promising scenario — and that won't be the end of it, either.

Periods of rain will continue right on into the evening hours and into early Saturday, topping out at 40 millimetres.

As much as 50 millimetres could fall closer to Kingston.

There are rainfall warnings most of our region, with freezing rain warnings for Renfrew County and areas north of Gatineau.

Environment Canada is warning of possible flooding in low-lying areas, and some heavy downpours can cause flash flooding — not to mention the fact that there will be ice everywhere, especially before sunrise.

Tales From the Outside: it’s still slippery in spots but it seems like the ice patches are washing/melting away. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottwalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottwalk</a> <a href="https://t.co/eVkuXR1yxD">pic.twitter.com/eVkuXR1yxD</a> —@amkfoote

There's another risk of freezing rain and ice pellets overnight in Ottawa, with the low at 1 C.

So check conditions and take your time if you're driving anywhere.

At least Friday's high will be 7 C, the warmest we've seen in some time.

On Saturday, expect light flurries and a high of 1 C. The temperature will dip back to normal Sunday, but the sun will come out.

There doesn't appear to be any weather issues on the way for Dec. 24, 25 or 26.

