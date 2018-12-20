Skip to Main Content
Freezing rain and rainfall warnings blanket the region
Weather

Most of today looks just fine, but a storm is coming

Freezing rain will start Thursday evening. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Most of today looks just fine, with a sunny high of 4 C — but as early as this evening, we can expect freezing rain.

The freezing rain will last into Friday morning before a change to plain rain.

There is a freezing rain warning for areas along the Ottawa River, with several hours of it expected tonight.

Also, a rainfall warning for Ottawa, areas along the St. Lawrence and Lanark County.

Twenty to 40 mm is expected by Friday night.

Friday's high is also 4 C.

We'll follow that up with periods of snow on Saturday and a low of 01 C.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

