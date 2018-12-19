Temperatures will eventually warm up today

Say goodbye to the wind chill and hello to a few days of wet weather and and above normal temperatures.

The high will reach 1 C today, though it won't reach those heights until late afternoon.

The wind chill makes it feel like -16 as of 5 a.m., with the temperature tipping point coming around late morning.

We can expect an overnight low of -6 C and a high near 3 C on Thursday.

There will likely be more clouds than sun over this period, but no storms.

Enjoy it, because on Thursday night it looks like we can expect freezing rain along the Ottawa River changing to rain as Friday moves along.

This stormy visitor from the Gulf of Mexico may dump a significant amount of water on western Quebec, according to Environment Canada.

It's just expected to rain in areas closer to Kingston and Brockville.

