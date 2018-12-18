Tuesday should be the last cold day of the week (and of fall)

It is going to be a bright, cold Tuesday with a biting wind.

The high will only manage to reach -6 C, despite sunshine breaking through the clouds around noon.

A sharp wind chill of about -18 in the morning will dull as the day goes on, but come back tonight.

The cold doesn't last long though: we will be back up to near the freezing point by Wednesday afternoon.

It's looking even milder by Friday, which is the first day of winter.

There may be some freezing rain to mark the change of seasons starting late Thursday night.

