Tuesday will be sunny, but cold
It is going to be a bright but cold Tuesday and watch out for the wind, because it has a real bite to it.

Today's wind will have a real bite to it

The sun will come out on Tuesday, but it won't bring much warmth. (Philippe Turgeon/CBC)

The high will only manage to reach -7 C, despite sunshine so dress appropriately.

The cold doesn't last long though, we will be back up to near the freezing point by Wednesday afternoon, and even milder by Friday, which is the first day of winter.

